JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership will hold its annual Downtown Beautification Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 22 in Central Park in downtown Johnstown.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own brooms or other equipment. Gloves and garbage bags will be provided.

Downtown property owners and businesses are encouraged to have their sidewalks swept and to beautify around their areas prior to the event.

Information: jtownmark@hotmail.com or www.discoverjohnstown.org.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

