EBENSBURG, Pa. – Discounted online registration for the eighth annual Chernisky Classic 5K/10K will be effective Monday through July 3.
The race, which benefits the training facility of the Volunteer Fireman’s Association of Cambria County, is scheduled for July 9.
A rolling start will run from 6:45 to 9 a.m. with the timed race to begin at 9:05 a.m. at the Ghost Town Trail in Ebensburg near Young Peoples Community Center, 300 Prave St.
Registration for the 5K run/walk and 10K run is $28 per person until July 4. Race-day registration is $33 per person.
Anyone who registers online will receive a voucher for 56 ounces of ice cream from Vale Wood Farms, a voucher for 15% off a total purchase from Up-N-Running, a 20% off voucher from the Pittsburgh Gift Shop, 50% off a one-hour throw from Steel City Axe and two Johnstown Tomahawk ticket vouchers for the 2022-23 season.
