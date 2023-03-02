LORETTO, Pa. – The Discalced Carmelite Nuns of Loretto will offer their annual private novena in honor of St. Joseph, the special patron of the Carmelites, from March 11 through 19.
The regular monthly private novena honoring Our Lady of Mount Carmel and St. Therese (the Little Flower) will take place at the same time.
Petitions for blessings and prayers may be sent to Mother Prioress, Discalced Carmelite Monastery, P.O. Box 57, Loretto, Pa. 15940.
