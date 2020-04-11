A Novena to Our Lady of Mount Carmel and St. Therese (the Little Flower) will be offered April 22 through April 30 by the Discalced Carmelite Nuns of Loretto.
Those who desire to share in the graces and blessings of these nine days of prayers and in the private prayers of the Carmelite nuns during the Novena, are requested to send their petitions to Mother Prioress, Discalced Carmelite Monastery, P.O. Box 57, Loretto, Pa. 15940.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.