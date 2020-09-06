The annual Solemn Novena to St. Therese of the Child Jesus and the Holy Face by the Discalced Carmelite Nuns of Loretto will be held Sept. 23 through Oct. 1.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public services. Nine homilies by the Discalced Carmelite Friars can be viewed at lorettocarmel.org.
Petitions for blessings and prayers may be sent to Mother Prioress, Discalced Carmelite Monastery, P.O. Box 57, Loretto, Pa. 15940.
