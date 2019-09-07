The Discalced Carmelite Nuns of Loretto invites the public to honor St. Thérèse of the Child Jesus and the Holy Face, which will be preached in their chapel from Sept. 23 through Oct. 1.
Father Jude Peters, O.C.D., Provincial of the Discalced Carmelite Friars, stationed at Holy Hill, Wisconsin, will preach the nine days of Benedictions, Holy Masses, prayers and homilies.
During the Novena, recitation of the novena prayers will take place in conjunction with two daily liturgies: a Benediction service at 4 p.m. and the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass at 7 p.m.
On Oct. 1, the day of the Solemnity, roses will be blessed and distributed at both services.
For those unable to attend, mail petitions to Mother Prioress, PO Box 57, Loretto, PA 15940.
