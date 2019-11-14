The Discalced Carmelite Nuns of Loretto will offer a Novena to Our Lady of Mount Carmel and St. Therese of Lisieux, the “Little Flower,” Nov. 22 through 30.
All intentions submitted will be remembered with Novena prayers following the daily Mass in the sisters’ chapel.
Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament will be held at 4 p.m. Sundays and the first Friday of the month, followed by the veneration of the relic of St. Therese of the Child Jesus of the Holy Face.
Petitions for blessings and prayers may be sent to Mother Prioress, Discalced Carmelite Monastery, P.O. Box 57, Loretto, Pa. 15940.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.