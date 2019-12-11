The Discalced Carmelite Nuns of Loretto will offer its annual private novena in honor of the Infant Jesus in preparation for the Solemn of Christmas Monday through Dec. 24 at Carmelite Monastery Chapel.
The regular monthly novena honoring Our Lady of Mount Carmel and St. Therese will take place at the same time.
All intentions submitted will be remembered with special novena prayers following the daily Mass in the sisters’ chapel.
Benediction of the Most Blessed Sacrament is held at 4 p.m. Sundays and the first Friday of the month, followed by the veneration of the relic of St. Therese.
Petitions for blessings and prayers may be sent to Mother Prioress, Discalced Carmelite Monastery, P.O. Box 57, Loretto, Pa. 15940.
