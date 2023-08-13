JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Greater Johnstown School District is one of 10 Pennsylvania educational institutions that received grant funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Education under the Disability Inclusive Curriculum Pilot Program.
This money will be used to instruct kindergarten through 12th-grade students on economic, political and social contributions of people with disabilities, with the goal of impacting the overall culture and environment of school by reducing the stigma of disability.
“This funding will allow schools across the commonwealth to better serve all learners by creating or expanding disability-inclusive programming that reduces stigma and builds belonging,” state Secretary of Education Khalid N. Mumin said in a release. “The program was developed in collaboration with vested partners and subject matter experts, and this important curriculum will support Pennsylvania’s educators, students and communities as a whole.”
Funding will be granted for a three-year period from the date of the award through June 2026, and the maximum amount that schools can receive annually is $10,000.
A disability inclusion toolkit will be available on the PDE Standard Aligned System portal to help teachers infuse inclusive instruction into their curriculum, which includes sample lesson plans, ideas for implementing disability inclusion lessons and other resources.
