SOMERSET, Pa. – A land deal is enabling organizers behind Somerset County’s section of the September 11th National Memorial Trail to clear a hurdle to continue its development.
That means design and engineering work on a small section of trail northeast of Garrett Borough should be able to get underway next spring, Somerset County Director of Parks and Trails Lindsay Baer said.
The September 11th National Memorial Trail is a 1,300-mile network of roads and multi-use trails that connects the three sites where hijacked planes crashed on Sept. 11, 2001, including Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County, the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial in Virginia, and the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in New York City.
In Somerset County, the path follows the Great Allegheny Passage toward Garrett and heads north into town along a section of former rail bed donated by CSX that winds its way northeast to Berlin.
The larger goal is to extend the path to the Flight 93 site.
Baer said a Buffalo Creek crossing north of Garrett stalled the project this year.
The group has land through the corridor, but the development of a four-lane section of U.S. Route 219 added another obstacle to navigate around, she said.
Between the Route 219 overpass’s support piers and a nearby rain garden, additional land was needed to meet trail development guidelines, Baer added.
Somerset County landowner Max Merrill stepped forward and agreed to sell 30 acres of land adjacent to the CSX donation for $20,000, Somerset County officials said.
Merrill said his family was glad to find a way to support the project.
“As a family, we’re glad to be part of the bike trail and being able to contribute a small part of our land to help Somerset County become a destination for bikers and tourists,” he said.
If all goes well, a request for proposals will be sought early next year to select an engineer to design the trail extension by the spring, Baer said.
Through the Appalachian Regional Commission, funding is in place to pay for the work.
With luck, funding will be acquired to plan additional miles of path – a necesssary precursor to constructing the new trail, Baer said.
“It’s a process because we have to cross Buffalo Creek six separate times along the (path),” Baer said, noting that that means bridges and other crossings are needed.
And when waterways are involved, that means additional state permits as well, she said.
“But we’re making progress, and we’re hopeful that we’re going to have more good news on this project very soon,” Baer said.
