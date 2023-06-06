As part of the local launch of the second phase of the national Eucharistic Revival, the Altoona-Johnstown Roman Catholic Diocese will sponsor a Eucharistic Day in Loretto on Sunday, the Solemnity of the Most Holy Body and Blood of Christ.
Eucharistic adoration will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m. at the Basilica of St. Michael the Archangel, 321 St. Mary St., Loretto. Priests also be on hand to celebrate the sacrament of Reconciliation.
Bishop Mark L. Bartchak will preside at an outdoor Mass at 7 p.m. at the Our Lady of the Alleghenies Shrine.
Following the Mass, a Eucharistic procession around the grounds will occur.
In addition, Prince Gallitzin Chapel House, 357 St. Mary St., Loretto, will be open from 3 to 6 p.m.
