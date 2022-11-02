The Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown’s Family Life Office will sponsor a special Mass for parents grieving the loss of a child at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church, 1105 Cameron Ave., Tyrone.

Bishop Mark Bartchak will celebrate the liturgy.

All those who lost a child, whether through miscarriage or otherwise, and whether recently or years ago, are invited, along with their family and friends.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you