The Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown’s Family Life Office will sponsor a special Mass for parents grieving the loss of a child at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at St. Matthew Roman Catholic Church, 1105 Cameron Ave., Tyrone.
Bishop Mark Bartchak will celebrate the liturgy.
All those who lost a child, whether through miscarriage or otherwise, and whether recently or years ago, are invited, along with their family and friends.
