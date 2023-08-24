The Family Life Office of the Altoona-Johnstown Roman Catholic Diocese will hold its annual wedding anniversary liturgies at 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, One Cathedral Square, Altoona, and 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at St. John Gualbert Cathedral, 117 Clinton St., downtown Johnstown.
Husbands and wives celebrating one, five, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50, 55 or 60+ years of marriage this year, and their families, are invited to attend.
The Most Rev. Mark L. Bartchak, bishop of the Altoona-Johnstown Roman Catholic Diocese, will served as celebrant and homilist at the services.
In order to be acknowledged during the liturgies, anniversary couples must register through their parishes by Aug. 29.
