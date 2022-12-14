In preparation for Christmas, Proclaim! TV will present “Joy to the World – Christmas in the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown” at 5 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Dec. 25 on WATM ABC 23.
Hosted by Tony DeGol, diocesan director of communications, the special will feature stories that highlight the spirituality, tradition, beauty and merriment of Christmas, the diocese said.
Included will be features on the legacy of midnight Mass in Loretto, which was first celebrated by the Prince-Priest and Servant of God Demetrius Gallitzin; a Johnstown priest’s handmade Christmas tree ornaments reflecting the beauty of churches throughout the diocese; Catholic school students’ birthday party for Jesus; and Christmas cookie baking with a priest who makes dozens of the sweet treats each year.
Parish and Catholic school musicians will offer sounds of the season along with a priest choir, featuring nine musically gifted priests.
A special Christmas edition of Proclaim! Magazine will also be arriving by mail to the homes of registered Catholic households in the diocese.
The magazine includes a Christmas message from the Most Rev. Mark L. Bartchak, bishop of the Altoona- Johnstown Roman Catholic Diocese; parish Christmas traditions; priests’ childhood Christmas memories; and Christmas cookie recipes from local Catholics.
