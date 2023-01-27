JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – More than 3,000 students in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown’s schools are set to celebrate Catholic Schools Week, starting on Monday.
The annual event marks the offerings of a parochial education, according to diocesan officials.
This year’s Catholic Schools Week theme is “Faith. Excellence. Service.”
“Our students embody that theme not only as they study, learn and grow, but as they encounter the Lord inside the classroom and joyfully help others encounter Him outside the classroom,” Bishop Mark Bartchak said in his message to the faithful.
“I am proud of them, and I am grateful to our parents, teachers, administrators, staff, pastors, alumni and others who lovingly nurture a family atmosphere and tirelessly support the great tradition of Catholic education in our diocese.”
Each Catholic school in the diocese will celebrate the week with recreational and spiritual activities, such as open houses for families and in-school events. There are 13 Catholic elementary institutions and four Catholic high schools in the diocese.
“Catholic schools throughout the diocese provide an unmatched daily environment in which students can learn about the Lord, celebrate their faith, and put their faith into action through service in the classroom, parishes, and the wider community,” diocesan director of communications Tony DeGol said in a press release.
“The STREAM (science, technology, religion, engineering, arts and math) curriculum challenges them academically and teaches them important skills for the future.”
DeGol will host a special edition of Proclaim! TV at 10:30 a.m. Monday on WATM-ABC 23 from St. Matthew School in Tyrone as part of the week’s events. The show will celebrate Catholic education and highlight the values related to this year’s theme at St. Matthew and other schools.
Then, at 11 a.m., a special Mass from St. John Gualbert Cathedral in downtown Johnstown will air on the same channel. Bartchak will serve as celebrant and homilist.
For more information on Catholic Schools Week, visit www.dioceseaj.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.