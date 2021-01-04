The Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown has been ordered to respond to a complaint involving allegations of sexual abuse made by a Honduran native against the Rev. Joseph Maurizio.
“John Doe,” represented by Trent Miracle and Drew Sealey from the national law firm Simmons Hanly Conroy, alleges being abused by Maurizio from 1999 to 2009 when the priest volunteered at a nonprofit ProNino orphanage in Honduras.
Maurizio, who served at Our Lady Queen of Angels parish in Central City, is currently in federal prison after being found guilty of traveling in foreign commerce to engage or attempt to engage in illicit sexual conduct, possessing child pornography and transferring funds into or out of the United States for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct.
The diocese, Maurizio, Humanitarian Interfaith Ministries – a charity formed by the priest to do work in Honduras – and ProNino USA are named as defendants in the case.
“John Doe’s” civil action was originally filed in Blair County on Feb. 26, 2019.
Then, on Jan. 29, 2020, “Doe” was given 45 days to reinstate his case, which occurred on July 17, 2020.
Altoona-Johnstown Diocese asked Blair County Judge Wade Kagarise to dismiss the case, claiming the attorneys violated the rules by not notifying the diocese in a legally timely manner.
Kagarise agreed that the diocese was not served during the original time period nor during the subsequent 45-day notice.
But, given that “numerous attempts” were made to serve the diocese, according to Kagarise’s order, and that the statute of limitations has not expired, the judge ruled the diocese must respond within 30 days.
Dismissing the case “would simply not be in the interest of judicial economy,” according to Kagarise’s ruling issued on Dec. 14.
Altoona-Johnstown Diocese declined to comment, citing a policy of not discussing legal matters. Miracle and Sealey did not immediately respond to a request for an interview.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.