The Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown has announced its schedule of live-streamed and televised Holy Week services for the faithful to watch, while they cannot gather in churches due to the coronavirus pandemic.
• Holy Thursday – Mass of the Lord’s Supper: streamed live on dioceseaj.org and on the dioceses’s Facebook page at 7 p.m.
• Good Friday – Celebration of the Lord’s Passion: streamed live on dioceseaj.org and Facebook at noon.
• Holy Saturday – Easter Vigil: streamed live on dioceseaj.org and Facebook at 7 p.m.
• Easter Sunday Mass – televised at 11 a.m. on WATM ABC 23 and at 9 p.m. on Atlantic Broadband channel 9, broadcast at 10 a.m. on WFBG AM 1290 radio, posted on the diocesan website and Facebook and Twitter social media platforms.
Bishop Mark Bartchak will preside during all the services. He will also deliver a special Easter message on the television show, “Proclaim!,” at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on WATM ABC 23.
“This is a Holy Week like no other,” said Tony DeGol, the diocesan director of communications. “Nothing replaces being physically present in our parishes during these solemn days, but we hope the faithful will take advantage of the opportunities to watch these special liturgical celebrations on TV, online, or on social media. Although we cannot be together in our church buildings, we can still be united as Catholics during this sacred time.”
