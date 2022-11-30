JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown will offer Advent communal penance services throughout December.
The schedule includes services at 1 p.m. Thursday at St. Anthony of Padua Roman Catholic Church, 2201 Graham Ave., Windber; 2 p.m. Dec. 11 at St. John Gualbert Cathedral, 117 Clinton St., Johnstown; 5 p.m. Dec. 14 at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 120 Barron Ave., Johnstown; 6 p.m. Dec. 15 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Church, 605 Graham Ave., Windber.
Also, 5 p.m. Dec. 18 at St. Benedict Roman Catholic Church, 2310 Bedford St., Johnstown; 5:30 p.m. Dec. 19 at Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Roman Catholic Church, 1127 McKinley Ave., Johnstown; and 6 p.m. Dec. 21 at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 609 Park Ave., Johnstown.
A complete schedule of services throughout the diocese can be found at www.dioceseaj.org.
