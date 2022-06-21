HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. – The Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown will hold its Faith Day on Saturday at DelGrosso’s Amusement Park in Tipton.
Guests can save on all-day fun passes purchased at the park throughout the day.
A Mass will be celebrated at 4:30 p.m. on the park stage, which will fulfill the Sunday obligation.
Following the Mass, a diocesan picnic will be held in Pavilion No. 2.
Faith Day is a long-standing tradition that brings Catholics from throughout the eight-county diocese together in a fun and relaxing setting.
This year’s event coincides with the World Meeting of Families in Rome, an international Catholic gathering that promotes the pastoral care of families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.