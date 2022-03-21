ALTOONA, Pa. – A special Roman Catholic Mass for the people of Ukraine and Russia who are suffering through war will be celebrated at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in Altoona.
The Mass will occur on the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, a day that commemorates when the archangel Gabriel informed Mary she would be the mother of Jesus Christ.
Also on Friday, Pope Francis plans to celebrate an Act of Consecration of Russia and Ukraine to the Most Blessed Virgin Mary at St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City, while Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, the papal almoner at the Marian Shrine in Fatima, Portugal, will hold a similar service.
“Catholics associate this act of consecration with the apparitions of the Most Blessed Virgin Mary at Fatima,” Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown Bishop Mark Bartchak said in a released statement.
“In 1917, Our Lady of Fatima said that in order to put an end to war and the persecution of the Church, we must pray and consecrate Russia to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. It is one of the most profound expressions of the intercessory prayer of Mary who is the Mother of the Church. Under that title, she is the patron saint of the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown.”
The Rev. Andriy Kelt and Deacon Anthony Dragani, who both serve at Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church in Revloc and St. Mary’s Ukrainian Catholic Church in Northern Cambria, will participate in the Mass at the local cathedral.
A special Catholic Relief Services collection will be taken for people suffering in the war. Local parishes in the diocese are invited to take up collections, too, during this weekend’s services.
Special Masses are scheduled to take place across the world.
“I invite every community and every one of the faithful to join with me next Friday, March 25, the Solemnity of the Annunciation, in making this solemn act of consecration of humanity, and especially of Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary, so that she, the Queen of Peace, may obtain peace for the world,” the pope said.
Churches are responding to the death and destruction caused by the war.
The conflict started in 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea.
The war escalated on Feb. 24 of this year when Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full invasion of Ukraine.
“This is a spiritual act long awaited by the people of Ukraine,” said Major Archbishop Sviatoslav Shevchuk, the head of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, according to vaticannews.va.
“Since the beginning of Russian aggression in 2014, Ukrainian Catholics have been urgently requesting this Act to prevent the worsening of the war and the dangers coming from Russia.”
Pope Francis has called for an end to the fighting.
“Unfortunately, the violent aggression against Ukraine does not stop; a senseless massacre where every day there is a repetition of slaughter and atrocities,” the pope said. “There is no justification for this. I plead with all those involved in the international community to truly commit to ending this abhorrent war.”
