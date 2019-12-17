Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy and becoming windy with snow showers in the morning. High 26F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low around 15F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.