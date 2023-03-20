ALTOONA, Pa. – The Rev. D. Timothy Grimme, pastor of St. Therese of the Child Jesus Parish in Altoona, who formerly spent time at St. Benedict Parish in Geistown, died on Friday.
He was 73.
Grimme was ordained in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona- Johnstown on May 28, 1977, at St. Mark Parish in Altoona.
He was educated at St. Mark Elementary School in Altoona, Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School in Altoona, Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., and St. John’s University School of Divinity in Minnesota.
He served as pastor at St. Joseph Parish in Renovo, Clinton County (1989-1993); St. John the Evangelist Parish in Bellefonte, Centre County, (1993-2002); and St. Therese of the Child Jesus Parish (July 24, 2002 until his passing).
“Father Grimme was a dedicated servant of the Lord throughout his priest- hood,” Altoona-Johnstown Bishop Mark Bartchak said in a released statement.
“His passing is a tremendous loss not only for his beloved parishioners at St. Therese of the Child Jesus, but for our entire Diocesan Church. May the Lord welcome Father Grimme into the glory of His Heavenly Kingdom.”
Various priests will hold Masses at St. Therese until Bartchak appoints a replacement.
