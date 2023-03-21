ALTOONA, Pa. – The Rev. D. Timothy Grimme, pastor of St. Therese of the Child Jesus Parish in Altoona, who formerly served at St. Benedict Parish in Geistown, died on Friday. He was 73.
Grimme was ordained in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown on May 28, 1977, in Altoona.
His early assignments included parochial vicar at the Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament in Altoona, St. Benedict Parish, and St. John the Evangelist Parish in Bellefonte. He was also a religion instructor at Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School from 1977 to 1984.
He served as pastor at St. Joseph Parish in Renovo, Clinton County (1989-1993); St. John the Evangelist Parish in Bellefonte, Centre County, (1993-2002); and St. Therese of the Child Jesus Parish (July 24, 2002 until his death).
“Father Grimme was a dedicated servant of the Lord throughout his priesthood,” Altoona-Johnstown Bishop Mark Bartchak said in a released statement. “His passing is a tremendous loss not only for his beloved parishioners at St. Therese of the Child Jesus, but for our entire Diocesan Church. May the Lord welcome Father Grimme into the glory of His Heavenly Kingdom.”
Various priests will hold Masses at St. Therese until Bartchak appoints a replacement.
