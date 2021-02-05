An unknown vandal ransacked and stole sacred items from the Church of the Transfiguration in East Conemaugh this week, a diocesan spokesman said.
Tony DeGol, secretary of communications for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown, said the person broke into and desecrated the church at some point between 3 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. Tuesday.
The vandal kicked in a door to a supply closet and ransacked drawers and closets throughout the church, including in the sacristy and the choir loft, DeGol said. (The sacristy is the room in the church where the priest gets ready for Mass and where his vestments and the church’s sacred vessels are kept.)
He or she also stole a cross from the altar and a tabernacle, which is a vessel in which the Eucharist is kept.
DeGol said that the stolen tabernacle was not in use at the time; the Eucharist was located in the church’s main tabernacle, which was not stolen.
He added that diocesan officials are “grateful … that the Holy Eucharist was not violated in this act of desecration at the church.”
East Conemaugh police are investigating the incident.
DeGol made the following comments to The Tribune-Democrat:
“A Catholic Church is a sacred place where Jesus Christ is present, so any act of desecration is horrifying. Just as people would feel invaded if someone broke into their home, vandalized it and rummaged through their personal belongings, all Catholics feel violated when someone breaks into and vandalizes a Catholic Church, which is the spiritual home to so many.
“Bishop (Mark) Bartchak visited the parish Wednesday evening to celebrate Mass and reconsecrate the church, which is typical after an act of desecration. The Bishop offered his prayerful support to the pastor of Transfiguration, Father Bob Hall, and the parishioners.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the faithful of Transfiguration Parish. We recognize that this act of desecration is shocking and painful for the parishioners, but we know that they are coming together as a faith community. They are taking comfort in the fact that good triumphs over evil and that the Lord is with them always – especially during this challenging time.”
