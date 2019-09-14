Parishes within the Roman Catholic Diocese of Altoona–Johnstown will be taking a special collection for victims of Hurricane Dorian during Masses held the weekend of Sept. 21-22.
All contributions will be forwarded to Catholic Relief Services and Catholic Charities USA, which will see to it that financial assistance will go to those in need following the deadly storm.
“In the past, the people of our diocese have been generous in response to those who have suffered from these natural disasters,” Bishop Mark Bartchak said. “Thank you for being people of mercy. Pray for the hurricane victims and their families and those who are working hard to relieve their distress.”
