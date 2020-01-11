Terry Fossum grew up in McAllen, Texas, when it was one of the poorest cities in the country.
The town is located at the border with Mexico and had a serious gang problem.
“A neighbor said to my father, ‘I just want to make sure you understand something: Not a single one of your boys will grow up to be anything,’ ” Fossum said in a telephone interview.
When he was in high school, his father was killed in the alley behind their house.
Fossum credits the Boy Scouts of America with giving him the chance to become successful.
He will bring that message to Johnstown as keynote speaker at the Harry E. Mangle Memorial Dinner on Feb. 27 at the Frank J. Pasquerilla Conference Center in downtown Johnstown.
The annual events benefits the Boy Scouts’ Laurel Highland Council.
The dinner will also honor Frank Janakovic, Johnstown mayor and executive director of Alternative Community Resource Program.
Harry E. Mangle was a council executive of the Scouts’ former Penn’s Woods Council.
“My message is about how scouting changed the life of a kid like me and my family,” Fossum said.
After joining the Scouts as a boy, Fossum worked his way through the scouting ranks to become an Eagle Scout – the organization’s highest honor for youth.
“Scouting gave me a chance to turn my life around,” Fossum said. “It is one of a million stories like mine.”
A graduate of Texas A&M University, Fossum had a distinguished career as an Air Force officer before starting the internationally successful Global Marketing Group.
Fossum tapped into his scouting skills for an entertainment career as a producer and actor. His credits include an appearance on “Kicking and Screaming” reality show.
“Without heroes like those who are going to be at this (Johnstown) event, it would never have happened,” Fossum said.
“All my family credits God, our parents and the good old BSA.”
Janakovic is honored as the council’s Distinguished Citizen for 2020.
Now in his second term as Johnstown’s mayor, Janakovic has been active in the community for decades.
He was one of the ACRP founders in 1989 and has led the organization’s growth.
More information about the Mangle Memorial Dinner and the Laurel Highlands Council is available at www.lhcscouting.org/MangleDinner or by email at Michele.brenneman@scouting.org.
