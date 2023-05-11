JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Local organizations can now apply to the fourth round of Digital Literacy and Workforce Development grants from the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
There’s $900,000 available that will support job training programs and digital literacy in communities that lack access to high-speed internet and broadband infrastructure.
State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, said in a statement that these grants will help provide educational opportunities to attract employers to the area and encouraged local organizations to apply.
Eligible applicants include those that previously received workforce grants from the second round of funding.
The deadline to apply is 4 p.m. June 9, and organizations may receive up to $45,000 through July 2024.
Funding for the Digital Literacy and Workforce Development is provided by the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Ace that aims at addressing the needs of workers and employers through learning opportunities in areas lacking in broadband and high-speed internet access.
For more information, visit www.dli.pa.gov.
