ST. MICHAEL, Pa. – Local metal detector enthusiasts and amateur archaeologists this weekend took advantage of an invitation to do something that could normally get them arrested – digging into history at a National Park Service facility.
About 16 volunteers joined Johnstown Flood National Memorial staff and National Park Service archaeologists digging near the washed-out South Fork Dam abutments.
“I’ve been metal detecting for about five years,” Hollsopple resident William Huss said on Saturday at the park. “I have always wanted to metal detect up here. This is a great opportunity to uncover some history.”
Doug Bosley, chief of interpretation for the flood memorial and Allegheny Portage National Railroad National Historic Site, explained that federal law protects artifacts under the national parks’ soil.
“It is our job to preserve the park’s story,” he said. “All of these objects are part of the park’s story. If someone takes something out of here, it will be lost forever.”
The National Park Service team laid out grids and instructed proper use of metal detectors for archaeology. The volunteers swept areas, with team members placing flags at each “hit” and digging into the topsoil.
“We have been finding a lot of iron relics – chains and parts of the spillway that was here,” Huss said. “There was some modern trash.”
The weekend’s dig was led by Bill Griswold, regional coordinator for the National Park Service’s Archaeological Resources Protection Act program.
The goal is to find artifacts from the former South Fork Hunting and Fishing Club that owned the dam and lake prior to the Johnstown Flood of 1889. Griswold said they weren’t sure how much remained after the dam failed and sent a wall of water into Johnstown on May 31, 1989.
“When the dam burst, it kind of scoured out the lake bed,” he said.
Artifacts found Saturday near the footbridge leading to the dam abutment appear to be parts of the original bridge at the location, Griswold said.
On Sunday, the group is supposed to move to a location across the stream near the north abutment.
Historical photos show boats moored to shore in that area with a makeshift dock. Griswold said the team hopes to find remnants of boat anchors, sailboat rigging or fishing tackle.
