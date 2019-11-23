Capture the spirit of the holiday season at the 14th annual “Dickens of a Christmas” with events in Ebensburg Borough.
The Victorian-style celebration based on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” will begin Dec. 6 with special activities at the Cambria County Courthouse and continue through Dec. 8 at various locations throughout the borough.
County employees will decorate row offices in a “Winter Wonderland” theme, and the courthouse will remain open throughout the weekend for visitors.
There will be a a light-up ceremony at 6 p.m. Dec. 6 in Kimball Park, followed by Cresson Lake Playhouse’s production of “A Cresson Lake Playhouse Christmas Cabaret” at 7:30 p.m. at the courthouse.
Additional performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7 and 2 p.m. Dec. 8.
Other productions scheduled throughout the weekend include “It’s a Wonderful Life” at Bishop Carroll Catholic High School; “Nutcracker, All Jazz’d Up” at Penn Cambria High School; and “Ebenezer Scrooge, A New Man” at Grace Church.
Ebensburg Borough Manager Dan Penatzer said people coming to the event will see an outstanding display of Christmas decorations.
“If you haven’t seen downtown Ebensburg at Christmas, you need to,” he said. “Families will enjoy walking through downtown streets, looking at decorated windows and extensive decorations in three parks.”
A display of large, lighted characters depicting the “12 Days of Christmas” in Veterans Park has become a favorite attraction for visitors.
Burning cresset baskets will be set afire and glow again in Penn Eben and Kimball parks.
At 11 a.m., Dec. 7, the annual Christmas parade will step off.
It begins at Central Cambria Middle School, proceeds down North Center Street, turns right onto West High Street and finally north on Julian Street.
The parade will include holiday floats, civic organizations and churches, fire equipment, dancers and marching bands.
As always, a special guest from the North Pole will signal the end of the parade.
Also on Dec. 7, five craft and vendor shows will be featured along with two live reindeer.
Other activities include a breakfast and photos with Santa Claus, a model train display, a pipe organ recital, sleigh and carriage rides, live nativity, family movie and indoor ice skating.
Businesses and restaurants also are encouraged to decorate storefronts and offer special Victorian menus.
Holiday performances will take place at First United Church of Christ, Ebensburg Presbyterian Church and Ebensburg United Methodist Church.
The Ebensburg Women’s Club will host a breakfast with Santa at 8 a.m. Dec. 7, followed by children’s activities, at Young Peoples Community Center, 300 Prave St.
The Cambria County Historical Society, 615 N. Center St., will hold an open house from noon to 4 p.m. Dec. 7, along with the popular gingerbread contest.
Back by popular demand, the old Cambria County Jail will be open for self-guided tours.
New this year, Cresson Lake Playhouse will host a Christmas Tree Toss and Santa Pub Crawl, and Bishop Carroll Catholic High School will hold a cookie contest, bake sale and kid’s craft on Dec. 7.
A Christmas Shopping Spectacular featuring crafts, crystals, jewelry, specialty drinks and boutique clothing will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 7 in the community room at the Ebensburg Municipal Building, 300 W. High St.
A Christmas movie with Santa will be offered at 1 p.m. Dec. 7 at Ebensburg VFW, 120 W. Sample St.
“It is truly something special to see our local businesses, community groups and residents come together to celebrate the spirit of Christmas,” said Danea Koss, Ebensburg’s community development director.
“It’s also a great opportunity for people to see so much of what Ebensburg has to offer.”
“Dickens of a Christmas” will end Dec. 8 with L.R. Kimball hosting an Ugly Sweater 5K & Family Fun Run starting at 2 p.m. at 615 W. Highland Ave.
“We make sure that we have something for all ages during the Dickens weekend,” Penatzer said.
“It’s become a great family event, and I don’t know of a better way to get everyone into the Christmas spirit.”
A complete schedule of events can be found at www.ebensburgdickens.com or by calling 814-472-8780.
Kelly Urban is a reporter with The Tribune-Democrat. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
