JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Sunday fire that gutted one house and heavily damaged a second house on Dibert Street has been ruled arson, a Johnstown fire official said.
Johnstown police are investing the fire that broke out in the 100 block of Dibert Street in the city’s Kernville section at 5:20 p.m.
Fire Chief Robert Statler said the fire started on the first floor of the vacant home and climbed to the second floor of the duplex. The blaze heavily damaged the house next door, which also was vacant, he said.
Multiple fire companies and EMS units responded. No injuries were reported.
