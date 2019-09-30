Cambria Care Center Memory Care will host a free seminar, “The Highs and Lows of Diabetes” on Oct. 16.
The seminar will feature Janet Koval, RN, who has worked extensively caring for people with diabetes.
The program will cover the definition of diabetes, differences among the types of diabetes, treatment modalities and associated complications.
Refreshments will be served from 5 to 6 p.m. and Koval will speak from 6 to 8 p.m. at the main dining room area.
To RSVP, contact Michele at 814-471-2183.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.