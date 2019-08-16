EBENSBURG – A former forester from Penelec is working to develop a vegetation management plan between the electric company and the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority.
Earlier this month, the electric company sprayed herbicides near its power lines along the Jim Mayer Riverswalk trail in Johnstown, drawing complaints from trail users.
“It was a little more (spraying) than we anticipated,” said Cliff Kitner, executive director of the conservation and recreation authority, during a regular authority meeting Friday morning.
Authority member Rick Bloom said a majority of the vegetation killed by the spray was not native species.
After meeting with Penelec officials, Kitner said adjustments will be made and the former forester for the company is working on a vegetation management plan for the trail that will ultimately come to the authority board for approval.
Kitner also informed the board that a portion of the Jim Mayer Riverswalk trail will be shut down for around two months this fall for work on a water line that intersects the path.
Two-tenths of a mile in the Riverside section of the Jim Mayer trail, along with a nearby parking lot, is scheduled to be closed from mid-September through November, Kitner said, as the Cambria Somerset Authority works on a water line fed from the Quemahoning Reservoir.
“(The authority) wants to get in there sooner rather than later because it’s getting to be an emergency situation,” Kitner said.
The portion of the trail that will be closed experiences some of the most traffic, Kitner said, including those who use the path to get to and from work.
Kitner has asked the Cambria Somerset Authority to post signs giving trail users advance notice of the upcoming closure and repair the trail to its original condition after work is completed.
The authority also requested the closure take place after its Jim Mayer Trail Family Fun Run on Sept. 7, a 10K, 5K and kids’ trail trot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.