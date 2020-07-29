Drivers will be detoured around a section of Quaker Valley Road (Route 56) in Bedford County late Saturday night and into Sunday morning, PennDOT announced.
The detour will be in effect from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday and again from 9 p.m. Aug. 8 to 9 a.m. Aug. 9, according to PennDOT. Quaker Valley Road will be closed between Cortland Road (Route 96) in Pleasantville and Interstate 99 in Cessna. The 27-mile-long detour route follows Cortland Road, U.S. Route 30 and Pensyl Hollow Road.
The closure is being implemented so that workers can replace two culverts near Fishertown Country Store. That work is part of a $3 million project that consists of widening a 0.7-mile-long section of Quaker Valley Road between School Drive and Old Quaker Church Road to add a center turning lane.
