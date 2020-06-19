A six-mile-long, one-way signed traffic detour will go into effect Monday along a section of Berlin Plank Road in Somerset County as workers continue a $10 million resurfacing project, PennDOT said Tuesday.
Northbound traffic will be detoured around the section of Berlin Plank Road between its intersection with Route 31 in Somerset Borough and the U.S. Route 219 interchange in Somerset Township. Southbound drivers will be able to access homes and businesses along that section of Berlin Plank Road, but when leaving those homes and businesses, drivers will only be able to travel south.
Northbound drivers will be directed to follow Route 219 north to the Route 281 exit, then travel south on Route 281 into Somerset Borough, then travel east on Route 31 to reach the north end of Berlin Plank Road.
The detour will be in place until July 31.
