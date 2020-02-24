EBENSBURG – An inmate at Cambria County Prison was arraigned Monday, accused of throwing a cup filled with urine and feces at another inmate, authorities said.
County detectives charged Ryan Logan Pursiful, 21, with assault by a prisoner, aggravated harassment by a prisoner, reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint, an inmate was working on the DHU East side on Feb. 11 when he walked by Pursiful’s cell. Pursiful stuck his arm through the food slot and allegedly threw a bottle of liquid, striking the inmate with urine and feces. The inmate needed a shower and a fresh jumpsuit.
Pursiful was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown. Bond was set at 10% of $50,000.
