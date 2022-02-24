Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Snow this morning will taper off and give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. High 33F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Freezing rain this evening changing to rain overnight. Significant icing possible. Low around 30F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%.