J.C. Penney completed its first phase of store reopenings, coming out of a two-month-long COVID-19 closure.
And although the company stated it would close some stores permanently, details are unclear.
Including a store at the DuBois Mall, 153 stores have fully reopened nationwide. More stores, including three in Pennsylvania, are slated to reopen next week, said company spokeswoman Dione Martin.
However, the Johnstown location is not on the list to reopen next week, she said.
“It’s a gradual process and a phased approach,” she said.
As stores reopen, Martin said she could not say for sure whether it was an indication that those stores would be among those to survive the bankruptcy process.
The Texas-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to restructure its debt. The company is not going out of business, but it does mean a number of stores will be slated to close.
“Assuming that because as a store reopens it wouldn’t be on the closing list. We will have to wait to see in the coming weeks,” Martin said.
“It is still early in the process, and we don’t have a list to share of the stores impacted by the restructuring.”
