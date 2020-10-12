Doors to President Donald Trump’s rally on Tuesday at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport will open at 4 p.m.
Only people who have pre-registered for tickets will be admitted.
The road to the airport will be closed in the morning. Those attending need to park at The Galleria in Richland Township.
Shuttles will begin transporting guests to the airport beginning at noon.
COVID-19 protocols, including mandatory temperature checks, will be in place. Masks will be provided to individuals who do not have their own.
Prohibited items include aerosols, alcoholic beverages, backpacks, bags, roller bags, suitcases, bags exceeding size restrictions (12 inches-by-14 inches-by-5 inches), balloons, balls, banners, signs, placards, chairs, coolers, drones, other unmanned aircraft systems, explosives, glass, thermal and metal containers, laser lights, laser pointers, mace and/or pepper spray, noisemakers, air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, packages, poles, sticks, selfie sticks, spray containers, structures, supports for signs/placards, tripods, umbrellas, appliances and any other items that may pose a threat to the security of the event.
The rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
Trump is making his fourth appearance in western Pennsylvania in recent weeks, including previous campaign speeches in Latrobe and Pittsburgh, along with an appearance at the Flight 93 National Memorial on Sept. 11.
Democratic Party nominee former Vice President Joe Biden took a whistle stop tour through western Pennsylvania, which included a rally in Johnstown. He previously spoke at Carnegie Mellon University’s Advanced Robotics for Manufacturing Institute in Pittsburgh and also visited the Flight 93 site.
