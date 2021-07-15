Some secret shopping and photography was recently done in Johnstown.
Destination Development Association team members spent several days in the city, gathering information at different locations to get a sense of what does – and doesn’t – work locally from an outsider’s perspective.
The findings will be presented by Roger Brooks, of Destination Development, on Friday – from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. – at the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown. He will provide what Visit Johnstown, the host of the event, described as low-cost solutions to increase sales for retail, dining, lodging and other businesses.
Visit Johnstown Executive Director Lisa Rager said the organization was brought in to provide its perspective because “we oftentimes don’t really see our community the way somebody from the outside may view it.”
Rager hopes the information can help in promoting the city.
“Our goal for this is to be a first step and then we’ll eventually have the opportunity to go through a branding process for the area, so that all the organizations that are working to promote it in various ways are all telling the same story about our community, and we have a unified brand, and we’re all working together to further that,” Rager said.
Destination Development Association describes its mission as being to “inspire and empower local stakeholders and local organizations with their efforts” and “encourage local and regional organizations to work together.” DDA has visited more than 2,000 communities around the world.
The Johnstown event was funded with a Community Initiatives Grant from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.
Contact Stacey Wyandt, Visit Johnstown’s office coordinator, at staceyw@visitjohnstownpa.com for more information.
Registration deadline is Wednesday.
