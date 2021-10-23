JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – On a rainy Saturday morning, dozens of people strolled around Johnstown’s Roxbury Park to get in a little exercise, raise donations and bring attention to the impact of heart disease of individuals and society.
Some did one-mile loops, while others participated in a full 5K during the American Heart Association’s Central PA Heart Walk.
“It was a great turnout, despite the weather,” said Kyle Adams, marketing communications coordinator for Conemaugh Health System, which helped host the event. “We were happy with our turnout. We’re looking to continue with it in the future. And hopefully we get more people continuing in years to come.”
Funds raised through the walk are expected to get the AHA’s chapter for Cambria, Centre and Blair close to its overall yearlong goal of raising $84,000, according to Brooke Greybush, division director. The money will be used to help carry out the AHA’s mission to be a “relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives,” as Greybush described.
One United States citizen dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“It’s nice to have that ability to bring awareness to the heart issues that are rampant throughout the country today, not just Johnstown,” Adams said.
Greybush explained the added importance of paying attention to heart health during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
“Especially, I think, during this hard time with the pandemic, it’s even more important for people, for their mental health, to get out and exercise, take good care of themselves and focus on their own well being,” Greybush said.
