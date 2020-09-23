They brought red hats, bold banners and TRUMP 2020 flags – some draped over their backs.
And once they filled a section of steel bleachers and 225 folding chairs, a few dozen even brought their own camp chairs.
But many of the loyal supporters who attended Wednesday’s event didn’t bring masks, despite campaign legal waivers reminding registrants about the “inherent risk” of COVID-19 exposure at such public gatherings.
“(COVID-19) is over-hyped,” said Paul Senecal, 36, of Hyde Park, New York.
Senecal said he drove to Pittsburgh earlier in the week to see President Donald Trump address supporters.
Then he wore his bright white Trump cowboy hat to Johnstown – a side trip on his way back home.
Partway into one line of more than 120 people, he waited an hour to see Donald Jr. speak at Roxbury Park, citing Trump’s tax and regulation cuts and intent on finishing the Mexican border wall as his main priorities.
“With the virus ... the numbers are inflated,” he said, adding that the problems he sees from it have been caused by Gov. Tom Wolf and his New York counterpart Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
As fellow Trump supporters entered the Roxbury Bandshell site 25 yards ahead of him, Trump campaign volunteers welcomed attendees and then offered them disposable medical-style masks. They also directed them to a table lined with masks and plastic hand sanitizer bottles.
Many declined.
Secret Service members and campaign staff wore masks, including those who directed rally-goers to narrow rows of folding seats.
Tom Moran did, too.
Standing up the hill, just across an access road from the park, the Fenton, Michigan, man let an over-sized banner offer his thoughts on the pandemic.
“200,000 DEAD,” it read. “Trump FAILED US.”
Moran, 65, said he lost his job working as a bus driver for a Michigan public school because of shutdowns this fall, which he said could have been prevented if Trump took the virus more seriously in January.
Moran said he started attending rallies in his home state earlier this month and decided to continue spreading his message.
“We can’t be intimidated,” Moran said.
Some rally attendees tried to provoke the man, calling the virus a scam or accusing him of ignoring other national issues.
At one point prior to the rally, city police had to escort a Trump supporter away from Moran after he attempted to knock the banner from his hands.
Johnstown’s interim police Chief Chad Miller made the man identify himself and advised him to leave Moran alone after talking to both men. The situation was defused within moments without incident or arrests.
Miller reported there were no significant issues at the rally, which attracted approximately 350 people.
The event was packed enough that Darlene Mulligan and her husband, Tom, of Seward, carried chairs into the park.
Darlene Mulligan said she, too, is frustrated by the “pandemic.”
Continuous reports of tests with false positives make it seem the risk has been “blown out of proportion,” she said.
But unlike others who attended, that wasn’t going to stop her from wearing a mask Wednesday.
“I protect myself. And I wear it when I’m supposed to,” she said. “I know not everyone feels the same way I do about the virus. I respect people who are afraid.”
