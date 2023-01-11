JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – An early Wednesday morning Federal Aviation Administration system outage isn't expected to have much of an impact on Johnstown's airport, officials said.
With a "ground stop" already previously halting take-offs already lifted, the John P. Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport's first flight of the day is already set for a 10:05 a.m. departure, airport Manager Cory Cree said.
"We are still on schedule," Cree said, noting that Johnstown's later flights "helped" dodge the issue.
Given the amount of air traffic that will be in the skies due to the early morning delays nationwide, delays are possible, but none were expected as of 9:20 a.m., he added.
Johnstown's airport has direct flights daily to O'Hare International in Chicago and Washington-Dulles in Virginia.
