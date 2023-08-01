SOMERSET, Pa. – Two of Somerset County's major trail projects will see progress this fall.
Through a $600,000 grant, efforts are moving forward to complete nine miles of design and engineering work to extend the September 11 National Memorial Trail from the north end of Garrett to Berlin.
And separately, the county gave approval to a Greensburg contractor to resurface 20 miles of the Great Allegheny Passage that travel through the county – representing approximately half of the well-known trail.
Adam Eidemiller Inc. was awarded the $448,560 job, much of which is being covered through a $298,560 grant, Parks and Trails Director Lindsay Baer said.
Another $150,000 was budgeted by the county for the work, Somerset County President Commissioner Gerald Walker said.
Once the latter project is complete, 38 of the Great Allegheny Passage's 42 miles within the county will have been redone over a four-year-span, she said.
"As we build more trails, it's important we have a good maintenance schedule in place for our existing ones," Walker said, noting they surfaces must be maintained and replaced, as needed.
The GAP won't be closed due to the work but alerts will be posted online via the about where work is occurring and there are times flaggers will be used, Baer said.
She said the work will occur when the weather permits it.
September 11 National Trail
Baer said county officials are working with PennDOT to obtain the final approval needed to hire a contractor to handle the engineering and design needed to extend a hiking and biking path from Garrett to Berlin as part of the memorial trail.
Until now, engineering and construction for dedicated 9/11 trail has progressed in small segments.
With the entire estimated cost of the planning and design project estimated to be funded through a $600,000 Federal Lands Access Program grant, that is expected to change, Baer said.
The nine-mile section is comprised primarily of former CSX rail bed that was donated toward the project in 2020.
County officials have worked for years to extend new dedicated trail path from Garrett to Berlin and the design work, scheduled to be complete in mid-2024, will enable Baer to begin looking for construction funds.
A Somerset County property owner donated another segment of land near Berlin last month toward the project.
Walker said negotiations are underway with two other property owners for small sections of trail. The entire length of trail is expected to include six stream crossings, which will slow the permit phase, he added.
