JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A concept design for a modernized downtown Johnstown featuring a planned complete makeover of Central Park was unveiled on Wednesday.
The drawings were made public after input was provided over the past months by people and organizations, including a local committee appointed by City Council.
“We heard resoundingly that people wanted Central Park to be transformed, and so that’s really how we focused,” said Laura Marett, director of landscape planning for New York City-based Scape Landscape Architecture, the company hired to design the plan.
The proposal calls for Central Park to include a pavilion, an event lawn, a public art space, a plaza, a memorial walk, a water spray zone, a stormwater glen, trees and benches, along with converting Gazebo Park into a pedestrian walkway. The rest of Main Street would also feature greenery, public art, a bike lane and improved accessibility using universal design concepts.
“I’m impressed,” said Mike Messina, owner of Chameleon Bookstore, 144 Gazebo Park. “I didn’t know what to expect. I’m on the committee, and I had an idea. I was really concerned about some things. I think it’s better than I even expected. There’s something here for everybody.”
Some military monuments will remain in the park, while the rest, along with the Pasquerilla Fountain, are tentatively expected to be relocated to Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy. Conemaugh Valley Veterans President John Brown called the proposal “kind of a compromise” that “gives an opportunity to have maybe the best of both worlds.”
Many other details still remain to be worked out.
“It takes a lot of work to go from concept to realization,” said Thaddeus Pawlowski, a subcontractor and liaison on the project. “The next part will be what we call design development, where we get into the details of, like, what’s the paving materials? What kind of trees are we going to plant? How do we coordinate this with the utilities? There’s a lot more work to do over the next few months on the details of it – and really, that’s so important to the final result. That will take us until about the end of the year.”
City Council will have the ultimate say on how the $17 million project progresses. It is funded through U.S. Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity money, the American Rescue Plan and the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.
The matter was discussed at council’s regular August meeting.
“I really think council needs to probably be very conservative on what is being done,” City Councilwoman Marie Mock said, “because we have the final vote, the final say that this is what we’re going to do. Their ideas may be OK, but I really think we have to be careful.
“I don’t want something that’s going to be so outrageous that we’re not going to be able to maintain it down the road.”
Johnstown City Manager Ethan Imhoff emphasized that the impact on short- and long-term budgets needs to be considered.
“Maintenance is always on our mind,” Imhoff said. “That will definitely be a big part of this conversation, making sure that whatever is constructed, the city has the appropriate resources to be able to maintain that into the future. Nobody wants to build something that’s going to fail in a year, or two, or five or 10. We want this to be long-lasting and durable and something that’s going to last.”
