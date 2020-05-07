EBENSBURG – The Cambria County Board of Commissioners took another step Thursday toward replacing a Blacklick Township bridge that has been closed to traffic for more than a decade.
The commissioners approved a $222,500 agreement with Keller Engineers, of Hollidaysburg, for design and permitting services for the replacement of the Red Mill Bridge, which carries one-lane Red Mill Road over the North Branch of Blacklick Creek about 2 miles southwest of Belsano.
President Commissioner Tom Chernisky called the agreement “great news” for Cambria County’s network of recreational trails, noting that the closed bridge lies within 20 yards of the C&I Extension of the popular Ghost Town Trail. The reopening of the bridge is expected to improve access to that trail.
Chernisky also noted that part of the project is being paid for by the $5 fees on vehicle registrations provided by Act 89 of 2013.
“It helps the trails, helps the people living in that community,” he said, “and it’s part of our infrastructure – Act 89 dollars staying right here in Cambria County, taking care of Cambria County bridges.”
The county-owned bridge, also known as Cambria County Bridge No. 1, has been closed to traffic since 2009. It’s categorized by highway officials as “structurally deficient.”
According to National Bridge Inventory data from 2010 provided by PennDOT to the Federal Highway Administration and hosted by the website HistoricBridges.org, while the 89-foot-long bridge’s deck is in good condition and its substructure is in satisfactory condition, its rusted superstructure is in danger of “imminent failure.”
The bridge has been designated as historic by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, said Cambria County Planning Commission Executive Director Ethan Imhoff, which means that some extra permits are required for the replacement project.
Bridge enthusiasts at HistoricBridges.org called the Red Mill Bridge an “extremely rare” surviving example of a bridge built by Variety Ironworks, of Cleveland, Ohio. Dating from the 1890s, the bridge exhibits several unusual architectural features and ought to be preserved, according to the website’s information.
Ownership of the bridge could be transferred to an interested party for removal to a new location for preservation of the historic structure; the new owner would be responsible for the costs of removal, rehabilitation and maintenance of the structure. Imhoff said there had not been any inquiries from interested parties as of Thursday.
Also on Thursday, the commissioners issued four proclamations recognizing various ongoing awareness campaigns – Conservation District Week, Mental Health Month, National Corrections Employee Week and National Prevention Week.
COVID-19 update
Cambria County Emergency Management Agency Coordinator Art Martynuska updated the commissioners during Thursday’s meeting on the county’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As of Thursday, there were 37 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one death of a COVID-19 patient in Cambria County, according to Pennsylvania Department of Health data.
“As we know from our recent report,” he said, “we’re having fewer numbers across the state. Things seem to have plateaued a bit.”
Martynuska said his agency is “holding (its) own” when it comes to supplying county first responders with personal protective equipment and, on Thursday, was carrying out decontamination work at Cambria County Prison.
About 10,000 masks have been given out by the agency so far, he said.
County emergency officials have begun turning their eyes to the possible reopening of the county, he added.
“We’re looking at recovery mode,” he said. “We’ve been talking to several of our business partners over the past couple days about possible recovery modes that they could get back into operation. A lot of it, obviously, is going to depend on this red-yellow-green condition that we’re seeing coming out from the state.”
Financial concerns
During the public comment period of Thursday’s meeting, Cambria County Controller Ed Cernic Jr. read aloud a letter he’d sent to the commissioners expressing his concerns about what he called “the lack of action in addressing the deficiency in cash receipts and tax payments” that exists because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic crisis.
He said that the county’s tax revenues are down millions of dollars when compared to where they were at this time last year, state subsidies for human services programs are down at least $700,000 from last year’s level and the county still hasn’t received more than $800,000 it was promised by the state as reimbursement for new voting machines it was mandated to buy last year.
He also noted that Richland Township, “our largest taxing municipality,” resolved in April not to charge penalties for late township real estate taxes this year; that resolution is set for a final vote Monday. He said that move “could compound our issue of collection of tax revenue over the balance of the year.”
“I’m concerned that, since we haven’t reduced operating costs in any measurable manner, that the county will be out of funds due to cash flow deficits as we start into the fourth quarter of this year,” he said.
In response to Cernic’s comments, Chernisky said after the meeting that county leaders have a plan to keep the government functioning during the economic crisis.
“I appreciate Ed Cernic’s statement,” he said. “He has a seat at the table. From day one, the three commissioners; Mike Gelles, the chief clerk; Ed Cernic, the controller; keep everybody in the loop. I appreciate Ed’s love of Cambria County and his concern for Cambria County.
“We want to keep people in Cambria County and also keep government open, and we think we’re doing a good job of doing that. The doors are open. … We have a game plan to keep the doors open, to pay the bills, to keep things fluid.”
On a positive financial note, Cernic said that the county is set to finish paying off its $10 million 2020 tax anticipation note on Friday. The county takes out that routine $10 million loan at the beginning of each year to cover expenses before the year’s tax revenues start coming in; the loan is then paid off throughout the year as those revenues are received.
The note doesn’t have to be paid off until the end of the year, but paying it off early will save Cambria County taxpayers around $128,000 in interest this year, Cernic said. Chernisky noted that 2020 is the fourth straight year in which Cambria County has paid off the note early. In 2019, it was paid off in late April; in 2018, it was paid off in mid-May.
“We’re way ahead of schedule in paying that loan back,” Chernisky said.
