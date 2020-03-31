Deserted Main Street

Looking down Main Street in downtown Johnstown Tuesday evening, March 31, 2020, nearly devoid of activity from Johns Street to Adams Street, almost 7/10ths of a mile away.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Looking down Main Street in downtown Johnstown Tuesday evening, March 31, 2020, nearly devoid of activity from Johns Street to Adams Street, almost 7/10ths of a mile away.

Tags

Recommended for you