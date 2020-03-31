Looking down Main Street in downtown Johnstown Tuesday evening, March 31, 2020, nearly devoid of activity from Johns Street to Adams Street, almost 7/10ths of a mile away.
Deserted Main Street
LAUNTZ[mdash] Joyce A., 91, Westmont, passed away March 31, 2020 at The Atrium, downtown Johnstown. Born December 24, 1928 in Altoona, daughter of the late Jesse and Mary (Shew) Shover. Preceded in death by 1st. husband, Anthony Coco; 2nd. husband, Daniel Morgan; 3rd. husband, Thomas Launtz;…
