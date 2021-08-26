JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A man died Wednesday from injuries he sustained following a two-vehicle crash in Indiana County, Cambria County Chief Deputy Coroner Joseph Hribar said Thursday.
Ronald W. Shearer, 82, of Indiana County, was driving a Toyota Tacoma southbound on Old Route 119 Highway North in White Township at 10:50 a.m. when he struck a flatbed tow truck that was backing out into traffic, Hribar said.
Shearer was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown, where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room at 12:54 p.m.
An autopsy is being performed Thursday at ForensicDX in Windber.
Stated police in Indiana and the Cambria County Coroner's Office are investigating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.