An Upper Yoder Township man was taken to the hospital Monday afternoon after a vehicle he was repairing fell on top of him.
According to Upper Yoder Township police Chief Don Hess, Upper Yoder Fire and Rescue Department and the Johnstown Police Department responded to the call on Venus Avenue at about 2:30 p.m.
The Upper Yoder man was taken by the Upper Yoder Fire Department to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center for evaluation and treatment.
