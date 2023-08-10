JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – When Richard Verma began serving five months ago as one of the top officials in the U.S. Department of State, the first thing on his to-do list was to travel to Ukraine.
Verma is the Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources. He is in charge of the department’s budget and foreign assistance.
“And I’m in charge of making sure the missions we are doing are actually solving the problems of today,” he said.
Those problems include helping the Ukrainian people prevail in the war with Russia, opening foreign markets so that food prices and gas prices don’t skyrocket across the globe, and making travel safe for United States citizens abroad, he said.
He’s traveled to 14 countries in the past five months, but he remains close to Johnstown, where his parents settled in 1971 after immigrating to the United States from India.
Johnstown was the place where the American dream came to fruition for his family, he said on Thursday in front of a crowd of 200 people at the Community Foundation Oilhouse at Peoples Natural Gas Park in downtown Johnstown.
Verma was the keynote speaker for the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies’ annual report to the community.
“There are no shortage of challenges,” he said. “It can be easy to feel discouraged. Even so, I sincerely believe there is a reason for hope. I believe in the America that welcomed my family all those decades ago. A nation that offered an endless supply of opportunity and shaped the ideals and the values of democracy.
“The nation forged in the values of openness and freedom. I believed in all of this because of Johnstown – because I saw this community endure years of struggle and never fail.”
In addition to delivering the keynote speech, he established an endowment fund administered by the CFA this year.
The Verma Sports and Activities Fund will support Westmont Hilltop students who may need extra financial support to cover fees or other costs associated with after-school sports or activities.
That cause is especially important to Verma, a Westmont Hilltop alumnus whose after-school sports fee was covered by a donor. He said he’d been wanting to give back ever since.
“It was my chance to give back to the community that gave my family so much,” he said. “I was particularly focused on the impact of after-school activities and sports. Those can be expensive for families.”
