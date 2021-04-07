Westmont Hilltop students have been warned of a possible exposure to COVID-19 during a hockey game April 1, according to a Pennsylvania Department of Health letter Wednesday.
Anyone who was present in the student section at the Laurel Mountain Hockey League championship game at the 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial between the hours of 7:30 and 10:30 p.m. may have been exposed, the health department said.
"The department is concerned about the health and well-being of you, your family and the general public during this outbreak," the letter said. "We understand that this is a difficult time and that some individuals may need additional support during this period."
The state Department of Health is asking those affected to follow the disease control measures consisting of self-monitoring activities – such as daily temperature checks, watching for symptoms and good hygiene practices for 14 days after the date of the event.
Additionally, if any symptoms should arise in a student or one of their family members, the agency should be contacted immediately by calling 1-877-724-3258.
Wednesday's letter comes on the heels of news that more than 100 Westmont students are in quarantine due to novel coronavirus cases at the high school.
Parents received correspondence from Superintendent Thomas Mitchell on Monday about that situation.
Greater Johnstown School District has also been affected by COVID-19 this week.
According to a letter from Superintendent Amy Arcurio on Wednesday, all elementary students will participate in virtual learning Thursday and Friday due to a rise increased cases in the building.
"Today, April 7, we reached eight cases at JES over the past two days which prompted my call to the PA Department of Health," Arcurio said in the message.
Moving the learners to remote instruction will allow the maintenance staff in the district to conduct a deep cleaning of the building.
Students are to log in on their devices both days by 9:15 a.m. and continue to participate until 3:10 p.m. in order to meet attendance requirements.
Face-to-face instruction will resume Monday.
